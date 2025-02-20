Fast-growing utilities company unveils new West Valley HQ

GLENDALE, AZ — One of Arizona's largest private water utility companies has moved its headquarters to the West Valley.

Epcor USA, a unit of Canada-based Epcor, acquired the former Delta Dental of Arizona office facility in Glendale in 2024 with plans to turn the space into its new home. The sale closed just after the dental insurance firm downsized its headquarters to move into a smaller space in Scottsdale.

After investing $1.5 million in improvements to the space, Epcor USA started the process of moving its employees into the two-story, 31,350-square-foot building, located at 5656 W. Talavi Blvd., in November.

Epcor paid $5.3 million in cash for the building in a sale that was facilitated by Bob Broyles of Colliers, who represented Epcor. Mike Coover, Alexandra Loye and Eric Wichterman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Delta Dental of Arizona.

