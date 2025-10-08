Epcor secures 100-year water designation to jump start West Valley home development

Glendale-based Epcor USA is Arizona's first water provider to be granted the new Alternative Designation of Assured Water Supply by the state, laying the groundwork for the development of up to 60,000 new homes in the West Valley.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the new 100-year designation with Epcor on Oct. 7, making it the first new 100-year designation in the Phoenix Active Management Area in 25 years.

The designation extends 100-year water supply protections across more than 140,000 Arizona residents in Epcor's service area and provide enough water for 60,000 new homes.

