Eight Arizona university R&D projects receive grants to advance national security technology

PHONEIX — Eight university research and development projects landed grants to support the growth of Arizona’s national security missions.

The eight projects, based at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona, will each receive $90,000 to support technology validation, mentorship and commercialization training, according to a news release.

“Arizona’s universities are pioneering technologies that advance both national defense and commercial innovation,” Doug Goodyear, chair of ABOR, said in a statement. “By bridging research with real-world application, these projects strengthen our state’s role as a hub for dual-use technology, ultimately driving discovery that keeps our nation secure and powers new industries across Arizona.”

Teams will also gain access to follow-on funding opportunities through a Phase II acceleration program and participate in a six-month startup accelerator focused on customer discovery, with the Southwest Mission Acceleration Center providing access to military leaders to better align university research with defense needs.

