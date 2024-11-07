Dutch Bros CEO credits real estate strategy for earnings success

Dutch Bros Inc., which is headquartered in Oregon but is moving a large chunk of its corporate employees into a new Tempe office, announced better-than-expected results Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings report.

CEO Christine Barone told the Phoenix Business Journal Nov. 6 that Dutch Bros' success is due in part to its real estate strategy.

“We're doing some behind the scenes work on our real estate strategy – really bringing a lot of data and analytics to how we do market planning and think through the sites that we're going to open,” Barone said.

