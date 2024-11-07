Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Dutch Bros CEO credits real estate strategy for earnings success

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Dutch Bros location.jpg
Posted

Dutch Bros Inc., which is headquartered in Oregon but is moving a large chunk of its corporate employees into a new Tempe office, announced better-than-expected results Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings report.

CEO Christine Barone told the Phoenix Business Journal Nov. 6 that Dutch Bros' success is due in part to its real estate strategy.

“We're doing some behind the scenes work on our real estate strategy – really bringing a lot of data and analytics to how we do market planning and think through the sites that we're going to open,” Barone said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen