Dress for Success relocates to midtown Phoenix, expands services for women

Dress for Success — a nonprofit that helps women achieve economic independence through resources such as professional attire, support and development tools — is relocating to the revamped Park Central in midtown Phoenix.

Dress for Success has been in the Valley for 16 years and at its previous location for 12 years. The local affiliate to an international organization that is in 150 states and 25 countries, was previously located in a Chicanos Por La Casa (CPLC) space at 1024 E. Buckeye Rd. in Phoenix.

The move marks a milestone for an organization that has outgrown its old location, said CEO Tamala McBath, a 2023 Outstanding Women in Business honoree. The physical move took place on June 1, with operations anticipated to resume at the new location on June 9. There will be an official launch in the fall.

