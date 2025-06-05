WATCH: Arizona students head to Washington, D.C. for civic engagement trip

The Arizona Cardinals, Governor Katie Hobbs, and Desert Financial Credit Union teamed up on Wednesday to recognize a group of high school students who are headed on a trip of a lifetime.

The group of 275 students is going to Washington, D.C., as part of the 2025 Civics Matters Arizona program. The students will be meeting with elected officials, exploring historical landmarks, and engaging in civic learning.

Students from 35 schools around the state are taking part in the all-expenses-paid trip, and they’ll get to the nation’s capital on the Arizona Cardinals’ team plane!

Before the trip, the participants took part in discussions and wrote essays on how young people can be engaged in their communities and create positive change.

Learn more about the program and watch the moments before the teenagers embarked on their journey in the video player above.