Dream Finders Homes enters Phoenix market with two giant land buys

A Florida homebuilder is making its Arizona debut with the purchase of nearly 300 lots on opposite ends of metro Phoenix.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. secured the last piece of Phase IV at Bella Vista Farms master-planned community in San Tan Valley and took another 36.57 acres at El Cidro in Goodyear.

The firm's land banker, Terra Firma Capital Corp., paid $20.4 million to Dallas-based Landsea Homes Corp. for 160 lots west of the southwest corner of Cotton Lane and Elwood Street at El Cidro in Goodyear, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

In the San Tan Valley, Terra Firma paid $6.36 million to Scottsdale-based El Dorado Holdings Inc. for 122 lots north of the northeast corner of Gantzel and Bella Vista roads in Bella Vista Farms, according to Vizzda.

