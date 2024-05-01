Downtown Phoenix tower hits the market for $24 million

PHOENIX — The Monroe office tower in downtown Phoenix could soon have a new owner.

The 19-story building at 111 W. Monroe St. is being listed for $24 million, or about $94 a square foot.

"We've been in the market a couple of months and have been conducting tours and really entertaining a variety of interested investors and bids, which we are responding to," said CJ Osbrink, an executive managing director for Newark Group Inc., which is serving as an advisor on the acquisition opportunity.

The building, totaling about 256,682 square feet, is currently about 31% occupied with tenants in the banking and health services industries, as well as ground floor retail.

