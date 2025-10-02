Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dollar Tree purchases Glendale mega warehouse

Dollar Tree is the latest national retailer with plans to set up distribution operations in the West Valley after purchasing a 1.25 million square-foot industrial building in Glendale.

The Virginia-based company acquired one of the buildings at Park303 from Lincoln Property Company for $147,066,005 on Sept. 30.

Dollar Tree is using the space to set up a regional distribution center which will be its first facility of that kind in metro Phoenix. The retailer owns all its international distribution centers – with 16 in the U.S. and two in Canada, according to its most recent quarterly filing.

