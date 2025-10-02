Dollar Tree purchases Glendale mega warehouse

Dollar Tree is the latest national retailer with plans to set up distribution operations in the West Valley after purchasing a 1.25 million square-foot industrial building in Glendale.

The Virginia-based company acquired one of the buildings at Park303 from Lincoln Property Company for $147,066,005 on Sept. 30.

Dollar Tree is using the space to set up a regional distribution center which will be its first facility of that kind in metro Phoenix. The retailer owns all its international distribution centers – with 16 in the U.S. and two in Canada, according to its most recent quarterly filing.

