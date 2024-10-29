Developers unveil Halo Vista, a 'city within a city' surrounding TSMC in Phoenix

For years, Mack Real Estate Group worked with the state and city of Phoenix to master plan a 3,500-acre corridor anchored by the sprawling Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. complex, which could eventually expand to six semiconductor fabrication facilities and generate thousands of jobs.

Since winning a state land auction for the raw desert land around TSMC for $56.28 million in May, Mack Real Estate Group has gone back to the drawing board with McCourt Partners to shape what could become one of the largest employment corridors in Arizona, with upwards of 70,000 new jobs.

The pair formally unveiled their vision on Oct. 24: the Halo Vista master plan, which includes its first two hubs — a manufacturing district called The Forge and another district dedicated to engineering, research and development that's dubbed the Sonoran Oasis Research and Technology Park.

