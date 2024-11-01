Developer plans to demolish Tempe office for new industrial project

TEMPE, AZ — An aging property in Tempe is about to get a second life.

Prominent Valley developer Lincoln Property Co. is planning to turn a single-story, 218,268-square-foot office property built in 1977 into a new industrial campus called Sky Harbor Logistics.

It's located at 1515 W. 14th St. in the Sky Harbor submarket across 16.25 acres and includes a 1,044-space parking garage.

The main building was previously tapped for industrial uses but was converted to office in 2016. It is also partially leased to CarMax, although that lease will soon expire.

