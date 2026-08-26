Developer plans $135M reboot of historic Phoenix building

PHOENIX — The Security Building, a beautiful historic downtown Phoenix building with a seedy past, is headed for a multimillion-dollar renovation into a hotel, amid a flurry of new hospitality construction in the city's core.

Local developer Chris DeRose and his company CivicGroup are spearheading the $135 million project that will turn the building, built in 1928 on the southwest corner of Van Buren Street and Central Avenue, into a 255-room hotel.

“In December of 2022, I was walking past the Security Building and thinking of all the amazing historic properties Phoenix had torn down, and of those that remained, how many had been gutted and were missing their historic features,” DeRose said. “I decided that I would do everything possible to save this crown jewel of historic Phoenix.”

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