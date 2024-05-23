Watch Now
Developer moves dirt on west Phoenix mixed-use project with industrial, retail

The 100 acres being developed is near the western entrance of Phoenix
Algodon
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 12:25:35-04

PHOENIX — The $250 million Park Algodon mixed-use project is a step closer to being built following a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Phoenix-based developer Creation started moving dirt this week on the nearly 100-acre property for the development of an industrial park alongside new retail and restaurant space.

Park Algodon, located at the western entrance of Phoenix in the Maryvale Village, will bring a total of 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space and 14,000 square feet of retail to the community. It will be built by LGE Design Build.

The first phase will feature four buildings ranging in size from 120,000 square feet to 320,000 square feet with options for tenants seeking a minimum of 16,000 square feet. It's expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

