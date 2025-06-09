Developer mixes high-end and affordable housing in Flagstaff, aims to replicate model statewide

Most people agree that there needs to be more affordable housing options being built in Arizona, but where to build them opens up a huge debate. One local developer believes affordable housing should be built next to multimillion-dollar homes.

That is what he is doing at Timber Sky, a master-planned community in Flagstaff.

“You can deliver $2 million homes, and you can deliver Habitat for Humanity starter homes – they can be in the same development,” Walter Crutchfield, a partner at Vintage Partners, told the Business Journal. “The best communities span every economic level.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.