Design firm rescues midcentury breeze blocks as Phoenix movement to upcycle structures grows

When a hundred breeze block walls designed by a famous Phoenix architect were headed for the dump, a local design firm leapt at the opportunity to salvage them.

Now, that firm is installing the panels on different properties throughout the Valley, such as the Phoenix Country Club, across the street on a new ChopShop restaurant and around a Chandler office building.

The move is part of a broader Phoenix movement to preserve and upcycle significant architectural components when retaining entire buildings isn’t feasible.

180 Degrees Design + Build, which has offices in Arizona and Colorado, wants to inspire other local firms to identify similar opportunities here and do the same.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.