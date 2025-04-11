Denver developer to begin construction on historical Phoenix building

PHOENIX — Aardex Corp. is wasting little time in its effort to restore a more than 100-year-old downtown Phoenix building and redevelop the block it sits on.

The Denver-based real estate development firm will begin renovations later this month on the historic Gilbert-Pratt building after Phoenix City Council approved its development agreement on April 9, Aardex Principal Caleb Hebel told the Business Journal.

Council’s approval of its development agreement with Aardex comes a few weeks after it was recommended for approval by the city's economic development and housing subcommittee.

The mixed-use development will be constructed in two phases.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.