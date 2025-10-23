Demolition crews swiftly move in at Milum Textile building site

PHOENIX — Just weeks after a downtown Phoenix building finally sold after years of fighting over its historic preservation status, crews are already at the site and ready to start demolition, paving the way for a possible mixed-use redevelopment.

Chicago-based investor JRG Capital Partners bought the property, which sits on 1.76 acres and includes multiple buildings, for $8.5 million on Sept. 17 from longtime owner Craig Milum.

The city issued demolition permits for the property on October 14, and JRG has started the demo and cleanup process. It has already removed asbestos from the building and removed several barrels of used oil above ground, according to Cheri Grossman, JRG’s chief investment officer. It also plans to remove as many as nine underground storage tanks.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.