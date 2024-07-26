Data center campuses move forward in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Proposals for a pair of large data center campuses in the East Valley have cleared a big checkpoint.

Mesa's Planning and Zoning Commission, in separate actions, voted on July 24 in favor of a general plan amendment and rezoning for the Pacific Proving Technology Campus and CyrusOne's data center campus. While the former was passed unanimously, the latter won narrow approval following a robust debate.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Pacific Proving LLC, a prominent land owner in Mesa, is looking to develop a large data center and employment campus on the northeast corner of Crismon and Pecos roads. The campus would include 11 buildings that span more than 2 million square feet collectively with nine of those buildings eyed for data halls or flex use. The other two buildings would comprise a three-story, 150,000-square-foot office building and a 95,000-square-foot warehouse, according to previous reporting.

CyrusOne's data center campus was discussed through a public hearing and passed by a 4-3 vote. That proposal calls for a five-building campus that would bring more than 1.4 million square feet of new data center development online near the intersection of Elliot and Ellsworth roads. Each of the buildings would rise two stories and span 290,023 square feet.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.