Crisis Preparation and Recovery shutters Valley outpatient services, cuts staff in strategic realignment

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe-based behavioral health company is closing clinics and laying off dozens of employees.

Crisis Preparation and Recovery Inc. on May 6 notified the state of plans to lay off 73 employees and shut down two outpatient clinic locations, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN letter, submitted to the Arizona Office of Economic Security.

The healthcare company is shutting down its Estrella Clinic near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix, along with its Gilbert Clinic near Val Vista Drive and Williams Field Road. The closures are expected to be permanent.

Crisis Preparation and Recovery has been operating in the Phoenix metro for more than 30 years, according to a May 5 announcement on its LinkedIn page.

