Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Crisis Preparation and Recovery shutters Valley outpatient services, cuts staff in strategic realignment

73 people will reportedly be laid off, and two outpatient clinics will be closed
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Clinic.jpg
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe-based behavioral health company is closing clinics and laying off dozens of employees.

Crisis Preparation and Recovery Inc. on May 6 notified the state of plans to lay off 73 employees and shut down two outpatient clinic locations, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN letter, submitted to the Arizona Office of Economic Security.

The healthcare company is shutting down its Estrella Clinic near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix, along with its Gilbert Clinic near Val Vista Drive and Williams Field Road. The closures are expected to be permanent.

Crisis Preparation and Recovery has been operating in the Phoenix metro for more than 30 years, according to a May 5 announcement on its LinkedIn page.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen