Court dismisses lawsuit against Adelante, Mesa Medical over controversial land lease

The Maricopa County Superior Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the East Valley Institute of Technology against Adelante Healthcare and Mesa Medical LLP related to the handling of a real estate lease.

EVIT, earlier this year, had asked the courts to declare invalid a decade-old land lease with Mesa Medical, the owner of a building Adelante leases on EVIT's Mesa campus.

At the time, EVIT Superintendent Chad Wilson alleged that the lease violated the Arizona gift clause.

After the court's Aug. 12 ruling, EVIT's governing board said in a statement that a decision will be forthcoming on whether the board will appeal the judge's ruling.

