Construction begins on new Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport concourse

PHOENIX — Construction has started on the new North 2 Concourse in Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
McCarthy Building Companies Inc., the general contractor on the $326 million project, will first demolish an existing annex building. That will enable facility construction to begin this month.
The 173,000-square-foot concourse will have a multi-level design that will include six gates, restrooms and space for future retail. The upper mezzanine level will include a lounge, back-of-house areas and an exterior terrace. There will also be an apron level that will be used to accommodate aircraft service and provide essential support spaces.