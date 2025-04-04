Construction begins on new Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport concourse

PHOENIX — Construction has started on the new North 2 Concourse in Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

McCarthy Building Companies Inc., the general contractor on the $326 million project, will first demolish an existing annex building. That will enable facility construction to begin this month.

The 173,000-square-foot concourse will have a multi-level design that will include six gates, restrooms and space for future retail. The upper mezzanine level will include a lounge, back-of-house areas and an exterior terrace. There will also be an apron level that will be used to accommodate aircraft service and provide essential support spaces.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.