Collector's Garage at WestWorld: New high-end car storage coming to north Scottsdale

Over the past decade, Scottsdale has increasingly become a haven for luxury vehicle storage. The East Valley city has given the green light to the latest proposed facility.

Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved The Collector’s Garage at WestWorld on Aug. 26, paving the way for Collector’s Garage, the developer, to begin preparing for construction.

Developers expect to break ground in “five to six months,” on the approximately five-acre project, and anticipate the 76,500-square-foot facility east of Loop 101 and the Scottsdale Airport will be completed in about 18 months, Collector’s Garage Managing Member Jason Plotke told the Business Journal.

