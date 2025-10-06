Chandler Regional Medical Center plans campus expansion

Construction will soon begin on an expansion at one of the Phoenix metro’s largest hospitals to meet growing demand in the East Valley.

Chandler Regional Medical System, part of Dignity Health, will break ground in November on a new 100,000-square-foot medical office building.

“Expected to open in fall 2026, the four-story facility located on the Chandler Regional campus is designed to enhance access to comprehensive care close to home,” said a Dignity Health spokesperson in a statement shared with Phoenix Business Journal. “Plans include an ambulatory surgery center, an imaging center, a Dignity Health Medical Group multi-specialty practice and other essential services such as neurological, thoracic and rehabilitation care.”

