Glendale police involved in shooting near 29th Avenue and McDowell Road amid ongoing investigation

PHOENIX — Glendale police were involved in a shooting during an ongoing investigation in Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. near 29th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Glendale police say they were investigating an aggravated assault suspect and were conducting surveillance at a home in the area. When they made contact with the person, only identified as a man in his forties, he ran from the scene, resulting in a foot pursuit.

At one point, police say the suspect pointed a firearm at officers, leading officers to shoot at the man.

The man was struck and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Glendale PD.

No bystanders or officers were injured.

Phoenix police say McDowell Road is closed from 28th Avenue to 31st Avenue during the investigation.

The Phoenix Police Department is handling the investigation into the shooting.

