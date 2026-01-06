Superintendent Tom Horne may seek extra requirement from Arizona’s ESA vendors

PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said Monday the way vendors for the state’s school voucher program are vetted could be improved by requiring a more complete security check.

Arizona’s ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Account) program allows parents to spend tax money that otherwise would have been used on their child’s public school for private education or homeschooling. The program’s vendors are people or businesses that offer learning or extracurricular instruction in exchange for ESA funds. Nearly 100,000 students are enrolled in the program for the current school year.

ESA vendors provide a variety of services, from tutoring to piano lessons. The ESA handbook includes a list of approved services, although other services can be included if the vendor registers with the Arizona Department of Education.

Horne said the registration process isn’t difficult as long as the vendors provide the correct paperwork and pass a background check.

“Therapists would have to show a license, paraprofessionals would have to show that they passed the paraprofessional test, or they have 60 hours of instruction. Professionals would have to show credentials, and tutors would have to show a high school diploma… If they’re a school, they have to show that they teach the five subjects required by the Legislature. That’s reading, grammar, math, science and social studies,” he explained.

What could be changed about Arizona’s ESA vendor process?

Horne added he hasn’t faced many obstacles from vendors or parents related to the process, with the only complaints coming from parents wanting vendors to be required to submit their fingerprints.

“The legislators required teachers in the public schools to have a fingerprint card. But when they passed the ESA statute, they didn’t require that. … I’ve been thinking about maybe discussing with my executive team whether we should support a bill to require fingerprint cards for those that would engage personally with students,” he said.

How does ESA vendor program work in Arizona?

The ESA program and the vendor system operate through ClassWallet, a digital wallet where the Arizona Department of Education can transfer money to individual accounts. From there, the parents can use that money to purchase supplies or transfer money to a school or registered vendor on the website.

Cameron Krantzman is a newly registered ESA vendor who offers his own curriculum and tutoring services. He said the process to become a registered vendor was simple.

“They have a website, you go online, and there’s just a few documents that you submit. I’ve got a fingerprint clearance card. I’ve got a few subject matter tests. … Basically, they asked for your credentials,” he said.