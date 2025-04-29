Watch Now
Chandler company seeks Foreign Trade Zone designation amid tariff turbulence

An East Valley automotive components supplier and manufacturer began exploring options to work around the potential effects of tariffs long before the Trump administration's “Liberation Day” wreaked havoc on stock markets in early April.

The efforts by Catalina Components Inc. — a Chandler-based, woman-owned company — were front and center on April 9 when the company received unanimous approval from Chandler City Council to seek a Foreign Trade Zone(FTZ) designation for its two buildings totaling 28,500 square feet, where its 16 employees are based.

Council approval moved the request along to the city of Phoenix, which bears the responsibility as the grantee to sponsor the application before the U.S. FTZ board, which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

