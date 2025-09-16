Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Carvana partners with Shaq, launches AI-powered 'Shaqbot' for online car shopping experience

Carvana Co. is teaming up with former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal for a brand partnership deal that marks the first time the Tempe-based e-commerce used car retailer has embedded a celebrity voice, persona and preferences into its online customer experience.

As part of the brand partnership deal, Carvana on Monday launched the Shaqbot, an AI-powered assistant that generates text responses and answers in the voice of O'Neal.

The AI-powered assistant is built using real voice recordings and custom response logic approved by O’Neal to help customers browse vehicle inventory, answer questions, and “make their online car-buying journey just a little more entertaining,” according to a company release.

