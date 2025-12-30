Family asks for community’s help to find gunman in Tucson Goodwill attack

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson man is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds from an attack on a Goodwill donation site on Friday. Deputies are still looking for the shooter as family members ask the community to help find the attacker.

Family and friends gathered at a Tucson hospital on Monday to build their hope that the community will keep Juan Cristobal Flores and his case in the public eye. They hope it raises awareness that may help Sheriff’s deputies find the man who came to a Goodwill collection facility near Valencia and Kolb, badly wounding Juan Flores and a female co-worker. That woman’s family does not want her name shared.

Family members say they feel local government has failed to keep the community safe.

Juan's mother, Alma, sees her son as another example of violence without justice.

“He is able to listen to me even though he is paralyzed.”

We asked Juan’s father what he would say if he could speak to the shooter.

“I have not analyzed my feelings to say, 'I will kill him,' or something. It wouldn’t give me any consolation," he said. "It wouldn’t change anything. I have no idea of that person. Even though I have seen his photograph, it doesn’t mean anything to me.”

Sheriff’s investigators say the case looks like a random attack.

They say the suspect is Caucasian or Hispanic, approximately six feet tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. A stolen car that PCSD had also been searching for in connection with this case has been located. Investigators say anyone with a tip that could help find the suspect should call 88-Crime or 911.

Goodwill says it has never seen violence like this at its sites. It will review security at all its facilities and transform the donation center on Valencia into a warehouse only.

Juan Flores shares his love of music as a choir member at Catalina United Methodist Church. Associate Pastor Kelli Knight says we live in a world where bad things sometimes happen to good people.

“And so, what we do have is a God that walks with us during those dark times. We just celebrated the birth of Christ among us, which is the light of hope. And that’s the hope we cling to.”

