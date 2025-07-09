Cardinals launch luxury travel experience for away games

PHOENIX — Fans of the Arizona Cardinals can get even closer to the team in 2025.

The team will launch a new venture this week – Cardinals Premier Travel – that offers fans an elevated travel experience to one of its away games for the upcoming season. The luxury experience will bring fans onto one of the NFL team's two aircraft.

Cardinals Premier Travel’s first offering will be for the Nov. 3 Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. While other NFL teams have travel partners that help fans visit away games, team owner and CEO Michael Bidwill told the Business Journal what the Cardinals are offering is actually very unique.

“We're in a position this season to introduce for the first time ever, the option for fans to travel just like the pros do,” Bidwill said. “It's on one of the sister ships that the team flies on.”

