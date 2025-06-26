California apparel company to relocate HQ to downtown Phoenix office tower

PHOENIX — A California apparel business has acquired a 19-story office building in downtown Phoenix with plans to make the skyscraper its new home.

Kellwood Company LLC purchased the Monroe building on June 23 for $17.08 million from an affiliate of Granite Point Mortgage Trust, according to Maricopa County documents.

The California clothing manufacturer plans to turn the 256,682-square-foot downtown Phoenix office building into its new headquarters, Newmark Executive Managing Director CJ Osbrink said in an email to the Business Journal.

Kellwood, which was founded in 1961, works with retail partners such as Target, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Kohl's, and Costco, according to its website.

