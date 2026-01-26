Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buckeye venue sold for $10.5M, to be transformed into surf park

The 120-acre Hidden Lake venue was bought on Jan. 13 by a California entrepreneur
Surfing
BUCKEYE, AZ — A surf park is being planned in Buckeye at the site of a former wedding and event venue.

The 120-acre Hidden Lake venue was bought for $10.5 million on Jan. 13 by a California entrepreneur who once served as Mayor of El Segundo.

Ocean Front Property in Arizona LLC on Jan. 13 scooped up the wedding and events venue that includes a 60-acre lake once used for fishing, kayaking, live music and festivals. The $10.5 million deal could reshape one of the West Valley’s most recognizable waterfront properties.

The property is set to be redeveloped into the Hidden Lake Surf Resort, according to Maricopa County records.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

