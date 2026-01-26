Buckeye venue sold for $10.5M, to be transformed into surf park

BUCKEYE, AZ — A surf park is being planned in Buckeye at the site of a former wedding and event venue.

The 120-acre Hidden Lake venue was bought for $10.5 million on Jan. 13 by a California entrepreneur who once served as Mayor of El Segundo.

Ocean Front Property in Arizona LLC on Jan. 13 scooped up the wedding and events venue that includes a 60-acre lake once used for fishing, kayaking, live music and festivals. The $10.5 million deal could reshape one of the West Valley’s most recognizable waterfront properties.

The property is set to be redeveloped into the Hidden Lake Surf Resort, according to Maricopa County records.

