Buckeye retail boom: New commercial space to transform I-10 and Verrado Way intersection

Over a million square feet of new retail and restaurant space is coming to Buckeye, with the intersection at I-10 and Verrado Way quickly transforming into a regional shopping hub.

Some notable new tenants that have recently signed on for space in the area include In-N-Out Burger and Sprouts Farmers Market.

In-N-Out is coming to the Buckeye Commons West Shopping Center, which is currently under development by Sunbelt Investment Holdings at the northwest corner of West Roosevelt Street and North Verrado Way, according to permitting documents filed with the city.

Meanwhile, Sprouts plans to open a location at the Mix on Roosevelt, a shopping center under development by Eisenberg Co. at the southeast corner of Verrado Way and Roosevelt, according to city permits.

