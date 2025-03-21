Buckeye could get nearly 1,000 new apartments near Verrado

BUCKEYE, AZ — Over 900 new apartments may be developed in Buckeye’s rapidly growing Verrado area.

Buckeye City Council on March 18 unanimously approved rezoning a 46-acre site from planned residential to planned area development, marking a key step in Greenlight Communities' plans to build 934 residential units just a block away from a Costco store that has been key to the area's recent growth.

Located at the Northeast corner of Verrado Way and Van Buren Street, Greenlight Communities plans to divide the acreage into five parcels, with three dedicated to multifamily communities. About 300 units are intended to be “attainable” and will include smaller studio and one-bedroom options.

