BNSF set for first major vote on $3.2 billion Valley rail, logistics hub

PHOENIX — BNSF Railway Co. is gearing up for a key vote to move its $3.2 billion development forward [bizjournals.com] in metro Phoenix.

For years the Texas-based freight leader has been planning what is now called Logistics Park Phoenix, a sprawling 4,300-acre rail and logistics industrial hub that will be built northwest of Surprise in the surrounding rural areas.

It will include an intermodal and logistics hub with an estimated 18 million square feet of warehouse space and feature 1,100 acres of rail-served land for companies such as manufacturers that want to build their own facilities.

BNSF has partnered with The Kroenke Group and CRG for its logistics park.

Maricopa County's planning and zoning commission is expected to vote at its Nov. 7 meeting to recommend approval or denial for a comprehensive plan amendment for 839 acres of the overall property.

