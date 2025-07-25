BNSF seeks third delay for massive rail hub vote, addresses community concerns

BNSF is asking the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for a third time in the past year to wait a bit longer before voting on rezoning over 4,000 acres northwest of Phoenix to clear the way for its proposed massive railroad hub.

A vote was scheduled to take place on August 20, but it’s asking to move that to November 5. Prior to that, a vote was scheduled for March 26, and originally back on Dec. 11, 2024.

Residents of the rural community where the $3.2 billion rail hub would be located, in Wittman, have vocally opposed the project, including during a community meeting in May.

The complex would be an intermodal and logistics hub, where goods are transferred between train and truck.

