Banner Health's $750M Scottsdale hospital project faces delay as planning vote postponed

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A public vote on Banner Health’s proposed expansion to its multi-phased, $750 million Scottsdale Medical Campus has been delayed.

The Scottsdale Planning Commission did not vote during its Jan. 14 meeting on whether to recommend approval for a zoning change and a conditional use permit for the hospital's 31-acre development in north Scottsdale.

Instead, the applicant, attorney Susan Demmitt of Gammage & Burnham, asked the commission for a continuance with an undetermined date to work through issues and questions that came up during the meeting.

