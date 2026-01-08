Banner Health cutting corporate office space from 304,000 to 67,000 square feet

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Banner Health — the largest private employer, the largest health system, and the largest nonprofit in Arizona — is downsizing its corporate headquarters in new space at Bond Phoenix within the Camelback Corridor.

Plans call for moving out of its current 304,000-square-foot headquarters at Phoenix Plaza into 67,000 square feet at Bond Phoenix later this year. Banner had previously moved into Phoenix Plaza in 2015 after outgrowing its office space on its flagship hospital campus at 12th Street and McDowell Road.

Since then, the health system has moved to a flexible work strategy, which means the number of team members who go into the office daily has significantly dropped, said Jen Fenter, director of public relations for Banner Health.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.