AZ officials ink agreement with Japan to foster semiconductor, trade collaboration

Arizona economic development and university officials are strengthening trade ties with Japan.

The Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Arizona State University on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding with the Japan External Trade Organization to accelerate collaboration in workforce, semiconductors, and research and development.

“This MOU signing marks an important milestone in strengthening Arizona’s partnership with Japan,” Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the ACA, said in a statement. “Through this collaboration, we are deepening our shared commitment to advance innovation, attract investment and expand semiconductor collaboration opportunities, and we’re grateful to JETRO, GPEC, and ASU for their partnership.”

