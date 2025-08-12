Arizona retirement boom: Two Phoenix suburbs attract influx of seniors

PHOENIX — A pair of West Valley cities are among the fastest-growing retirement boomtowns in America, a new study has found.

Goodyear was No. 2 and Peoria was No. 4 in the nation for their five-year increase in population of people age 65 and older, according to the America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hotspots for 2025 [gobankingrates.com] ranking released by financial services website GoBankingRates.

In Goodyear, that retirement-age demographic grew by 54.12% between 2018 and 2023, nearly matching the rate of the No. 1 city on the list. Leesburg, Florida, took the top spot with a five-year growth rate of 54.77% for the 65-and-older set.

Those two were the only cities on the list to surpass a 50% growth rate. No. 4 Peoria’s rate was 42.31% over five years, behind No. 3 Edgewater, Florida, at 48.96%.

