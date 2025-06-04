Arizona Opera appoints new president and general director

PHOENIX — The Arizona Opera has named Brian DeMaris as its new president and general director.

DeMaris has previously collaborated with the Arizona Opera, conducting the recent performance of "The Secret Gardener" in March. His official first day in the leadership role was May 29.

DeMaris brings more than two decades of experience as a conductor and educator across opera, musical theater and symphonic performances to his new position. His prior work spans organizations such as Charlottesville Opera, Anchorage Opera and New York City Opera, among others. He has also served as professor and artistic director of Music Theatre and Opera at Arizona State University since 2015.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.