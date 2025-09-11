Arizona opens trade office in Tokyo to boost economic ties with Japan

TOKYO — The state of Arizona has opened a new trade and investment office in Tokyo to spur economic collaboration and foreign direct investment opportunities with one of its largest trading partners.

The new Japan trade office — a part of the Arizona Commerce Authority — marks the state's third in Asia to advance its global competitiveness in a key region for technology innovation, according to the ACA.

“Arizona’s new trade and investment office in Japan represents an exciting opportunity to strengthen collaboration across high-tech sectors and expand growth opportunities for Arizona-based businesses,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.

