Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Arizona, Netherlands partner on semiconductor initiative

The Netherlands is Arizona's third-largest export market
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Netherlands.jpg
Posted

PHOENIX — The state of Arizona is boosting its relationship with the Netherlands through a partnership focused on semiconductor advancement.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Dirk Beljaarts, the minister of economic affairs of the Netherlands, signed a nonbinding agreement on Jan. 6 to further cement their longstanding relationship.

The Netherlands has also opened a business support office in Arizona to expand on and promote economic and trade opportunities.

In 2023, the Netherlands was Arizona's third largest export market with more than $1.7 billion worth of goods exported to the Netherlands.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen