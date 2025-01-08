Arizona, Netherlands partner on semiconductor initiative

PHOENIX — The state of Arizona is boosting its relationship with the Netherlands through a partnership focused on semiconductor advancement.

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Dirk Beljaarts, the minister of economic affairs of the Netherlands, signed a nonbinding agreement on Jan. 6 to further cement their longstanding relationship.

The Netherlands has also opened a business support office in Arizona to expand on and promote economic and trade opportunities.

In 2023, the Netherlands was Arizona's third largest export market with more than $1.7 billion worth of goods exported to the Netherlands.

