Arizona locales in top 15% in US for best place to live, study reveals

Arizona cities and neighborhoods continue to rank among the best places to live in the country.

The top five places in the Grand Canyon State are Catalina Foothills, Udall Park, Rillito, Sam Hughes and Poets Square — all in or around Tucson. That’s according to the 2025 Best Places to Live in America report from Niche, an online platform that provides comprehensive profiles, rankings and reviews of schools, cities and neighborhoods across the United States.

While these places are top five in Arizona, they are in the top 15% nationwide at No. 905, No. 1,206, No. 1,245, No. 1,310 and 1,582, respectively.

The Phoenix metro also had prominent rankings in the state.

