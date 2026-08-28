Arizona dining scene lands Michelin honors as guide expands to Southwest

Nineteen Arizona restaurants were recognized by the Michelin Guide on Wednesday, adding increased attention to Phoenix and Arizona’s dining scene.

The culinary award-maker and French automotive giant gave out its first awards to Arizona restaurants this year in the 2026 Michelin Guide Southwest, which highlight restaurants from Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The award ceremony was held in Las Vegas.

While no Arizona restaurants received one of the highly coveted Michelin Stars, more than a dozen restaurants — mostly from the Valley — received prestigious recognition from Michelin. Several chefs and restaurant owners were also individually recognized. For the four states, Michelin gave out five stars, most of which went to Las Vegas restaurants.

Michelin Guide’s restaurant recognitions include several tiers. Twelve restaurants from Arizona were given the Michelin Recommended designation, which means the restaurant was visited and approved by anonymous inspectors as a quality dining establishment.

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