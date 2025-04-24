Watch Now
Arizona bioscience industry outpaces nation in job gains, research funding

Arizona outpaced the nation in bioscience industry job gains and research funding, but challenges remain for medical device commercialization and venture capital deal activity, according to a new Flinn Foundation report.

Arizona recorded an 8.1% increase in bioscience industry job growth from 2020 to 2023, outpacing the nation’s job growth rate of 6.7% over the same time period, according to the April 23 report conducted by TEConomy Partners LLC.

"Arizona's bioscience sector is on a roll. The metrics show we are growing fast and gaining ground nationally," Tammy McLeod, Flinn Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement.

