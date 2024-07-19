Watch Now
Arizona AG sues Dodge Ram engine makers, alleging fraudulent emissions advertising

The vehicles allegedly involved were Dodge RAM 2500 and 3500 trucks, model years 2013-2019 with 6.7 liter engines
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 19, 2024

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a lawsuit accusing automotive manufacturers Cummins Inc. and FCA US LLC of fraud in connection with thousands of diesel vehicles advertised as “super clean."

The lawsuit alleges that Cummins (NYSE: CMI) and FCA installed illegal emissions defeat devices on Dodge trucks that they then marketed and sold as environmentally friendly, low-emission alternatives that were more powerful and efficient than gas vehicles, charging more for these vehicles.

However, the lawsuit says, the vehicles with the defeat devices actually emit higher levels of nitrogen oxides, leading to more smog and health issues.

The vehicles with emissions defeat devices cited in the suit were Dodge RAM 2500 and 3500 trucks with 6.7-liter engines in model years 2013 to 2019.

