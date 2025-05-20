Apex Power Conversion opens $60M HQ, manufacturing plant in Mesa

Apex Power Conversion has unveiled its new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Mesa, with plans to create 700 new jobs by 2029.

The Arizona-based renewable energy equipment manufacturer opened the 206,000-square-foot facility on May 19 in the Pursuit Park industrial complex at 3208 S. Signal Butte Road.

Apex Power invested more than $60 million in its new facility, where the company plans to manufacture high-performance power inverter units with the first batch slated for production in the first quarter of 2026.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.