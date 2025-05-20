Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Apex Power Conversion opens $60M HQ, manufacturing plant in Mesa

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Apex.jpg
Posted

Apex Power Conversion has unveiled its new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Mesa, with plans to create 700 new jobs by 2029.

The Arizona-based renewable energy equipment manufacturer opened the 206,000-square-foot facility on May 19 in the Pursuit Park industrial complex at 3208 S. Signal Butte Road.

Apex Power invested more than $60 million in its new facility, where the company plans to manufacture high-performance power inverter units with the first batch slated for production in the first quarter of 2026.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen