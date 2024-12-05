Amkor gets 50 acres of donated land for $2 billion Peoria chip factory

PEORIA, AZ — Amkor Technology Inc. has taken the next major steps toward building its $2 billion semiconductor factory in metro Phoenix. That includes securing a prime piece of land for free.

The Tempe-based manufacturer has obtained 56 acres in the Vistancia master-planned community from Vistancia Development LLC, an entity connected to California-based IHP Capital Partners, which acquired the balance of Vistancia in 2021 with Varde Partners.

Through a development agreement with the city of Peoria, the municipality provided 50 acres at no cost to Amkor (Nasdaq: AMKR). The company also acquired an additional 6.3 acres for $4.1 million in November, or about $653,000 an acre, from Vistancia Development LLC.

