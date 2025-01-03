Amid tight market, Phoenix sees decline in construction jobs

Construction employment increased in 65% of metros nationwide between November 2023 and November 2024, but Phoenix was among those areas that saw construction jobs decline.

According to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government employment data, the Phoenix metro had 175,900 construction jobs in November 2023, and 172,200 in November of this year, a loss of 3,700 jobs or 3% – the fourth-highest number of construction jobs lost in the country. In Tucson, 20,800 construction jobs were reported in November 2024, down only 100 from the year-earlier period.

Association officials noted that firms continue to boost pay rates as many of them struggle to find enough qualified workers to hire.

