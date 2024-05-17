Watch Now
American Airlines increases flights to Mexico from Phoenix Sky Harbor

More flights are being added to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta
American Airlines Results
Posted at 8:39 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 11:39:15-04

PHOENIX — American Airlines, the largest commercial airline operating at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, will increase its service between Phoenix and Mexico this fall.

The Dallas-based air carrier announced May 16 that it will be adding more daily flights from Sky Harbor to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta starting Nov. 5.

The airline already operates nonstop service between Phoenix and both those Mexican destinations, but starting in November, American will have two daily flights to Cancun — one on an Airbus A321 and another on a Boeing 737. American will also increase its nonstop operations to Puerto Vallarta with three daily flights.

Both of those destinations in Mexico have direct service from Phoenix from both American and Southwest Airlines, which is the second largest carrier at Sky Harbor and American’s biggest competitor in the market.

